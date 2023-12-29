Cleveland airport parking fees to increase in 2024

Travelers out of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport can expect to pay more for parking in 2024.

The rates for the Smart Garage, Red, Blue and Orange parking lots will increase by $1 per day starting January 1, according to the city of Cleveland. The Brown lot will increase by $2 per day.

The secondary cell phone lot off Hotel Road will also close in the new year.

The price hike comes as the airport gears up for a $2 billion, 20-year master plan that includes a major terminal rebuild.

Earlier this year, the airport increased rental car fees to help foot the cost of the master plan, which includes a $200 million new rental car facility.