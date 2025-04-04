© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
What to know about the recent outbreak of measles in two Ohio counties

By Drew Maziasz
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT
A Measles, Mumps and Rubella, M-M-R vaccine on a countertop
Eric Risberg
/
AP
This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a Measles, Mumps and Rubella, M-M-R vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. A study released this week has found that a 2016 California law intended to improve childhood vaccination rates had the greatest effect on high-risk areas where the rates were the lowest.

Ohio is one of 19 states across the country to have recently reported measles cases. With the 3 new cases reported in Knox County, the total in Ohio comes to 13. These in addition to the 10 that were reported in Ashtabula County.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," Dr. Amy Edwards, from University Hospitals spoke about the measles outbreak.

She noted the importance and efficacy of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine for children that are eligible, as well as booster shots for adults.

Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Adults born after 1957 may need a booster if they received only one dose of the vaccine as a child.

Dr. Edwards also discussed growing vaccine skepticism and hesitancy and how that impacts the spread of infectious diseases.

Guests:
- Amy Edwards, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, University Hospitals

