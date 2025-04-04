What to know about the recent outbreak of measles in two Ohio counties

Ohio is one of 19 states across the country to have recently reported measles cases. With the 3 new cases reported in Knox County, the total in Ohio comes to 13. These in addition to the 10 that were reported in Ashtabula County.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," Dr. Amy Edwards, from University Hospitals spoke about the measles outbreak.

She noted the importance and efficacy of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine for children that are eligible, as well as booster shots for adults.

Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Adults born after 1957 may need a booster if they received only one dose of the vaccine as a child.

Dr. Edwards also discussed growing vaccine skepticism and hesitancy and how that impacts the spread of infectious diseases.

Guests:

- Amy Edwards, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, University Hospitals