Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan | Reporters Roundtable

The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week. The two-year spending plan makes several changes to proposals put forth by Governor Mike DeWine in his budget.

One major change involves funding to K-12 public schools, with House Republicans signaling the intention to move away from the bipartisan Fair School Funding Plan agreed to in 2021.

The six-year plan attempted to overhaul the state's heavy reliance on property taxes to fund schools. That system has been ruled unconstitutional four times because the Ohio Supreme Court said it created educational disparities.

The House Budget, however, did include $600 million in bonds to go towards plans to build a new domed stadium for the Cleveland Browns in Brook Park. The Haslam Sports Group sought the money as part of a larger plan that includes the stadium and a surrounding mixed-use development.

We will dig into the House budget proposal to begin Friday's "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

Cleveland City Council members and staff will be required to take training in professionalism after an investigation found credible accusations of bullying and harassment against a council member. The training began this week and will be required annually.

And new public restrooms are coming to downtown Cleveland. Currently, the only public facilities within the city limits are located in the Metroparks.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Local Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV