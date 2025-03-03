Talking Foreign Policy | Should Russia be prosecuted for environmental war crimes against Ukraine?

Of the war crimes that Russia has committed in Ukraine, perhaps the most shocking have been the intentional attacks on the environment.

Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Dam ranks among the worst environmental disasters in history.

Its intentional flooding of coal mines has resulted in massive contamination of groundwater. Its systematic burning down of national forests has laid waste to what had been Europe’s most biodiverse country.

It has even targeted the Black Sea dolphins that inhabit the waters off Ukraine’s southern coast.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," another installment of "Talking Foreign Policy," the quarterly program produced in conjunction with Case Western Reserve University.

On this episode, a panel of legal experts discusses moves by Ukrainian prosecutors to charge Russia with various environmental war crimes.

Some of those experts on the program even traveled to Poland to meet with Ukrainians to draw up the charges against Russia.

Guests:

- Michael Scharf, Former Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law; President, The American Branch of the International Law Association

- Milena Sterio, Distinguished University Professor, Cleveland State University School of Law

- Paul Williams, PhD, President, Public International Law and & Policy Group; Professor, American University

- Mark Ellis, PhD, Executive Director, The International Bar Association

- Michael Kelly, President, The American Branch of the International Association of Penal Law