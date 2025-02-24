© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

From firings to spending freezes, Trump's executive orders are testing the limits of executive power

By Drew Maziasz
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
U.S. President Donald Trump has invoked a flurry of executive orders since taking office last month.
noamgalai
/
Shutterstock
U.S. President Donald Trump has invoked a flurry of executive orders since taking office last month.

Some critics of President Donald Trump have said that his actions over the past month have created a “constitutional crisis.”

Those voices argue that Trump is attempting to expand the powers of the presidency in ways that clash with how the executive office is spelled out in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Trump says he's sticking to his campaign promises, particularly to dismantle government bureaucracy and cut wasteful spending.

Several of the president's actions have already been challenged by federal judges, namely the freezing of trillions of dollars of federal funding and offering buyouts to federal workers.

And there seems to be no slowing down. Just last week, Trump signed an executive order where he sought direct supervision of agencies that regulate stock markets, election spending, broadcasting and more.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll dig into how these executive orders have been testing the limits of the presidency.

We'll hear from a reporter at The New York Times who covers legal affairs, as well as a local constitutional law professor.

We'll close the show looking at how some of these executive orders are having impacts in Northeast Ohio with Emily Campbell from the Center for Community Solutions.

Guests:
- Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University
- Mattathias Schwartz, Legal Affairs Correspondent, The New York Times
- Emily Campbell, CEO, The Center for Community Solutions

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content