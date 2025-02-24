From firings to spending freezes, Trump's executive orders are testing the limits of executive power

Some critics of President Donald Trump have said that his actions over the past month have created a “constitutional crisis.”

Those voices argue that Trump is attempting to expand the powers of the presidency in ways that clash with how the executive office is spelled out in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Trump says he's sticking to his campaign promises, particularly to dismantle government bureaucracy and cut wasteful spending.

Several of the president's actions have already been challenged by federal judges, namely the freezing of trillions of dollars of federal funding and offering buyouts to federal workers.

And there seems to be no slowing down. Just last week, Trump signed an executive order where he sought direct supervision of agencies that regulate stock markets, election spending, broadcasting and more.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll dig into how these executive orders have been testing the limits of the presidency.

We'll hear from a reporter at The New York Times who covers legal affairs, as well as a local constitutional law professor.

We'll close the show looking at how some of these executive orders are having impacts in Northeast Ohio with Emily Campbell from the Center for Community Solutions.

Guests:

- Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University

- Mattathias Schwartz, Legal Affairs Correspondent, The New York Times

- Emily Campbell, CEO, The Center for Community Solutions