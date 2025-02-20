© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Weather-related closings and delays
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland likely to see the return of WNBA Cleveland Rockers team in 2028

By Drew Maziasz,
Rachel Rood
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Cleveland may see the revival of the WNBA Cleveland Rockers in 2028.
zimmytws
/
Shutterstock
Cleveland may see the revival of the WNBA Cleveland Rockers in 2028.

Appetite for professional sports teams in Northeast Ohio is high. The Cleveland Cavaliers remain atop the NBA leaderboards and continue to pack fans into Rocket Arena. Guardians spring training is underway which means summer is right around the corner.

And the City of Cleveland remains in tough negotiations with the Haslams to keep the Browns playing at a stadium downtown. So how about adding another professional team to that mix, and one made up of women?

That could be the case with a team returning to Northeast Ohio in 2028 — The Cleveland Rockers. The Rockers were one of the WNBA's original eight teams - playing in Northeast Ohio from 1997 until 2003.

Reports surfaced this past weekend that Cleveland was a top contender for the team as the WNBA eyes expansion. This also comes on the heels of a bid to land a national women's soccer team in Northeast Ohio, which didn't materialize. And oh yeah, there's a new bar opening in Cleveland, all about women's sports.

We'll kick off Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" talking about the potential return of the Rockers, and what it means for women's sports in the region.

Later in the hour, we'll hear the first in a new series from the "Sound of Ideas" and Cleveland Magazine. It's called "The Menu," our deep dive into Northeast Ohio's food scene — which we'll be bringing to you every other week.

Finally our Kabir Bhatia previews new shows coming to Playhouse Square.

Guests:
- Joe Scalzo, Sports Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
- Ally Eclarin, Owner, W Sports Bar / State Champs
- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- David Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming, Playhouse Square

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
