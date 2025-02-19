Playhouse Square announces 2025-26 Broadway season

There’s a familiar theme running through the upcoming Broadway season at Playhouse Square: Books. Four of this year’s musicals are adaptations of classic literature.

The nation's second-largest theater district has been rolling out information about its 2025-26 season over the past several weeks. The final announcement on Wednesday was for "The Outsiders," based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 book.

David Greene, senior vice president of programming at Playhouse Square, said the show is “extra special” because the theater district helped develop the piece. Playhouse Square then received co-producer credit when the show took home the 2024 Tony for Best Musical.

"The show is jam packed with emotion," he said. "It really talks about and focuses on the consequences of conflict. There's also tons of hope in the story. It's really a gritty, incredible, moving production.”

With the emphasis on book adaptations this year, Greene said people “really just want a good story.”

“Some of the greatest stories have already been written, right?” he said. “These shows really embrace that and enhance the story … using music to tell the story and to further the story and add dance and these incredible productions.”

The season kicks off with “The Notebook,” taking elements from Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 book and its 2004 film adaptation. It’s one of two national tours launching from Cleveland this year.

“We have incredible stage crews that are really trusted throughout the industry,” he said. “We only have so many dates and so many venues, but to get to open back-to-back shows in the fall is incredible.”

The next production, opening Oct. 10, is a quasi-jukebox musical telling Alicia Keys’ life story through some of her biggest hits alongside new material.

“’Hell's Kitchen’ will be ... rehearsing in the KeyBank State,” Greene said. “About 10 days after ‘The Notebook’ closes, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ will open. There’ll be a bevy of activity happening at Playhouse Square: Well over 100 people from each of those shows immersing themselves in Cleveland and adding to the economic vitality of this neighborhood."

In January, Playhouse Square welcomes “Stereophonic,” which is about making music – but it’s not a musical.

“It's an inside view to the challenges that ensue during the creative process,” Greene said. “There's gender dynamics, interpersonal conflicts, jealousy, all the things that either hinder or help make a great album.”

The production won the 2024 Tony for Best Play. Its score, by Win Butler of Arcade Fire, was Tony nominated but lost to Shaina Taub’s work on “Suffs.” The historical musical focuses on the women’s suffrage movement. Greene likens it to “Hamilton.”

“It’s an accessible way to learn about a really important movement in our nation's history,” he said, citing themes of “fighting for equality, internal conflicts … resilience and perseverance.”

“Water For Elephants,” adapted from Sara Gruen’s 2006 book, follows “Suffs.” Greene said he was amazed by the unusual work of the composers, PigPen Theatre Co., and choreographers Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll.

“They bring this exciting element that combines circus and traditional dance that audiences haven't seen together,” he said. “It was one of the things that wowed me the most in seeing the show in New York, in just how seamlessly that all came together.”

The show is followed by “The Outsiders” and then “The Great Gatsby,” which Greene called a “dazzling” adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel.

“It weaves jazz-inspired music and really lively choreography,” Greene said. “A very high-impact, physical production.”

Greene expects high demand from school groups for the final two shows, as they’re based on books read in almost every school system in the country.

Many of the Broadway Series performances are preceded by “Broadway Buzz,” free pre-show talks hosted by Cleveland theater pioneer Joe Garry. Tickets for the upcoming season are available Feb. 26.



2025-2026 KeyBank Broadway Series

"The Notebook"

September 6-27, 2025

"Hell's Kitchen"

October 10–November 1, 2025

"Stereophonic"

January 6–25, 2026

"Suffs"

February 3–22, 2026

"Water For Elephants"

March 10–29, 2026

"The Outsiders"

April 28–May 17, 2026

"The Great Gatsby"

June 9-28, 2026