Happy birthday WVIZ! Celebrating 60 years of public television in Northeast Ohio

On Feb. 7, 1965 at 10:42 a.m. WVIZ signed on the air for the first time, broadcasting the word "THINK" from its first home at the Max Hayes Trade School in Cleveland.

WVIZ was the 100th public television station to sign on in the United States, with Cleveland being the last major city in the country to get a noncommercial, educational station.

At its helm was Betty Cope, the founding general manager, and the first woman in the country to hold that title.

From the beginning through today, WVIZ PBS has produced a variety of educational, cultural and public affairs programs, as well as nationally distributed shows.

It hass covered local politics and current affairs with programs like "Feagler and Friends" and by broadcasting City Club of Cleveland forums and has showcased local arts and culture with "Applause" as well as countless cooking programs.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll celebrate WVIZ turning 60 with three guests who together have more than 120 years of experience working for the public broadcasting institution.

Then, we'll turn our attention to a new endeavor from The City Mission and Laura’s Home. It’s a first of its kind transitional housing village that is helping women and children work towards financial independence, while getting out of traumatic and abusive situations.

Guests:

- Mark Rosenberger, Chief Content Officer, Ideastream Public Media

- Peg Neeson, Former Station Manager, WVIZ/PBS

- Kent Geist, Former Senior Director of Development and Communications, Ideastream Public Media

- Linda Uveges, CEO, The City Mission