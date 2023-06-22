City Mission will soon offer transitional housing to unhoused mothers and children

City Mission, a faith-based nonprofit that works with the unhoused, is expanding its services to offer transitional housing for mothers and children.

The new $4 million housing complex will build upon City Mission’s free, yearlong support program, Laura’s Home, which provides women and children experiencing homelessness with a social worker and a place to stay while they go through instructional courses on parenting, budgeting, therapy services and more.

CEO Linda Uveges said City Mission found many of the women and their families struggle to find affordable housing following graduation. She wanted to give them more time.

“The time that we have with our residents gives us those opportunities to really focus on the complexities of homelessness and what brought them there,” Uveges said.

The 16-unit complex on Cleveland’s West Side will free up space for more women and children to enter Laura’s Home, which has been at or over the 166-person capacity for more than seven years.

Those staying in transitional housing may live for an additional 18 to 24 months on campus while they pursue a degree, find a job or search for permanent housing. Combined with the Laura’s Home residential offering, children living on site will stay enrolled in the same school for nearly up to three years. Frequent changes in school enrollment can pose a challenge to transient or homeless families with students, Uveges said.

“We are excited to have that continuity of education for our children and while they’re in transitional housing,” she said.

Those living in transitional housing will still have access to social workers and support as needed.

Uveges said as their support for unhoused mothers continues to expand, City Mission is working to become a licensed childcare provider for residents.

City Mission is privately funded and does not accept government money. Uveges said the fundraising goal includes $3.6 million to build the homes, as well as the first two years of operating costs.

Uveges said that while Laura’s Home programming begins with a chapel service, people of all faiths are welcomed free of charge. There is no faith-based requirement for the transitional housing program.

Uveges says she expects the units will be available in fall 2024.