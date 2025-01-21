President Donald Trump begins second term in the White House

Yesterday, President Donald Trump was sworn into office during his second inauguration day, but due to unsafe weather conditions, the ceremony was held inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. The president laid out an aggressive agenda for his second term, promising major policy changes in immigration, energy and identity issues. He painted his election win as a response to a struggling nation, and was critical of the previous administration's justice department, saying the "weaponization" will end.

Later that day, Trump signed almost 100 executive orders, including major steps to crack down on immigration and stop diversity initiatives in the federal government. He declared that America would only recognize two genders. He pulled the country out of the Paris climate accord for a second time, and vowed to expand drilling and scrap vehicle emissions standards.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to start by talking about the inauguration, and Trump's vision for the country with a panel of local political experts.

We'll also talk about recent Ohio news, including Governor Mike DeWine naming Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to replace Vice President JD Vance's Senate seat. And we'll discuss the growing Ohio governor's race.

Later, we'll meet the first mayor of the city of Cleveland Heights, Kahlil Seren, as part of our "Get to NEO a Leader" series.

Guests:

-Quentin James, Founder and President, The Collective PAC

-David Arredondo, Former Chair, Lorain County GOP

-J. Cherie Strachan, Ph.D., Director, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, University of Akron

-Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia's Center for Politics

-Kahlil Seren, Mayor, City of Cleveland Heights