Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

President Donald Trump begins second term in the White House

By Rachel Rood
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
PBS News
/
Youtube
Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump was sworn into office during his second inauguration day, but due to unsafe weather conditions, the ceremony was held inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. The president laid out an aggressive agenda for his second term, promising major policy changes in immigration, energy and identity issues. He painted his election win as a response to a struggling nation, and was critical of the previous administration's justice department, saying the "weaponization" will end.

Later that day, Trump signed almost 100 executive orders, including major steps to crack down on immigration and stop diversity initiatives in the federal government. He declared that America would only recognize two genders. He pulled the country out of the Paris climate accord for a second time, and vowed to expand drilling and scrap vehicle emissions standards.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to start by talking about the inauguration, and Trump's vision for the country with a panel of local political experts.

We'll also talk about recent Ohio news, including Governor Mike DeWine naming Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to replace Vice President JD Vance's Senate seat. And we'll discuss the growing Ohio governor's race.

Later, we'll meet the first mayor of the city of Cleveland Heights, Kahlil Seren, as part of our "Get to NEO a Leader" series.

Guests:
-Quentin James, Founder and President, The Collective PAC
-David Arredondo, Former Chair, Lorain County GOP
-J. Cherie Strachan, Ph.D., Director, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, University of Akron
-Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia's Center for Politics
-Kahlil Seren, Mayor, City of Cleveland Heights

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
