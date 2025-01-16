Cuyahoga County Executive Ronayne discusses the first half of his term and what work remains

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne is midway through his first term, and has been vocal about wanting to run again in 2026.

The Executive has been making the media rounds, discussing his accomplishments up to this point, as well as pointing to some long term projects that his hopes to shepherd to completion in the coming years.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," Ronayne stops by the program to discuss issues that he's been focused on. One of the top being keeping the Browns in Downtown Cleveland. He also speaks to other developments happening in Cleveland, including the millions of state and federal dollars that have been secured to improve lakefront access.

Later in the hour, we'll talk about the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's grand re-opening.

This comes after completing a decade-long $150 million transformation, which features an expanded campus, multiple acres of outdoor visitor areas and reimagined exhibits.

The museum says it worked to create a more immersive and interactive experience for its visitors.

We'll hear from Dr. Gavin Svenson, Chief Science Officer at the museum.

Guests:

- Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County Executive

- Gavin Svenson, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Curator of Invertebrate Zoology

- Brian Bacon, Musician

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"