Oxford's 2024 word of the year, 'brain rot' is all about mindless online content

Oxford University Press announced that 2024's word of the year is actually one that was first used 170 years ago, “brain rot.”

Brain rot was coined by Henry David Thoreau is his beloved work "Walden,” which praises the values of getting out into the world, exploring nature and having visceral experiences.

Fast forward to 2024, when many of us spend hours a day staring at our smartphones and other devices, mindlessly scrolling through social media feeds, the term takes on a new significance.

That term resonates particularly with younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who have grown up with access to devices and the internet. They have been taking to social media platforms to warn of their own brain rot while also creating their own content with a brain rot aesthetic.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll talk about the concept of brain rot, how screen time and social media is affecting the brain, and how the gulf between generations and the slang they use is being exacerbated by some social media content.

Later in the hour we’ll learn about some of NPR’s favorite books of 2024. Their annual “Books We Love” list is out, and contains over 350 picks from NPR’s staff.

GUESTS:

- Jacob Barkley, PhD, Professor of Health Sciences, Kent State University

- Anna North, Senior Correspondent, Vox; Author, "Kids Today" Newsletter

- Kira Bailey, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychology; Neuroscience Program Director, Ohio Wesleyan University

- Cooper Pontis, Student, Kent State University

- Andrew Limbong, Arts Desk Reporter, NPR

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media