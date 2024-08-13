Cuyahoga County leaders urge Browns owners to keep stadium in Cleveland

The past week has featured a flurry of back and forth communications between the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, over where the team will play after their downtown stadium contract ends in 2028.

The Haslams have said they are strongly considering moving the team to the neighboring suburb of Brook Park, where they will build a $2 billion domed stadium complex, something that City and County leaders have pushed back on.

The city remains in negotiations with the Browns, offering a less than half a billion dollar incentive deal for the team to stay downtown.

And yesterday, Cuyahoga County leaders held a press conference urging the Haslams to keep the team in Cleveland, and build upon existing infrastructure. County Executive Chris Ronayne said the Haslams have requested up to $600 million from the county in public money towards the Brook Park plan. He said he would not be willing to put that large of a burden on taxpayers.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the Browns stadium plans and its future impact on the region with county leadership and Ideastream reporter Abbey Marshall.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss how invasive pests and diseases are wreaking havoc on many native tree species in the Great Lakes region.

For instance, beech leaf disease has infected thousands of American beech trees over the past 9 years, since it was first spotted in Ohio. And in the U.S., billions of native ash trees have been killed by the emerald ash borer, since the invasive pest appeared 20 years ago.

But there are environmental experts working to mitigate the extent of this damage. In 2010, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service launched efforts to restore the forests in the Great Lakes region. One of those efforts is the Great Lakes Basin Forest Health Collaborative, a project located at Holden Arboretum in Kirkland, in Lake County.

We'll discuss these restoration efforts and how residents can help identify problem areas in their community with two experts.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Chris Ronayne, County Executive, Cuyahoga County

-Pernel Jones Jr., Council President, Cuyahoga County

-Rachel Kappler, Great Lakes Basin Forest Heath Collaborative Coordinator, Holden Arboretum

-Eddie Lagucki, Director of Grounds & Lead Horticulturalist, Red Oak Camp