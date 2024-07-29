Affordable housing advocates and high-end developers discuss the need for more apartments

Driving around different neighborhoods in Northeast Ohio, you may have noticed new, high-end apartment buildings. There is The Ascent in Cedar-Fairmount and the Raye Apartments in the Van Aken district.

There's the Intro complex across from the West Side Market in Ohio City, and the seven story Welleon apartment complex now towers over the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

These modern, attractive buildings have the chance to bring more foot traffic and residents to areas that can benefit from revitalization. On the other hand, some worry that new, multi-use developments may contribute to gentrification and push locals out of a neighborhood.

The Cedar-Lee area is seeing the development of a multi-use apartment complex called The Marquee, or the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. It will contain 207 apartments with amenities like a coworking space, fitness center, club room, swimming pool, pocket park and more.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we begin the hour by talking about current high-end apartment construction in Northeast Ohio, where the demand is, and what it means for the region.

Later in the hour we shift the conversation to affordable housing – or the lack thereof.

As we continue to see rents rise across the country, there are calls for the construction of more affordable housing or rental units.

Northeast Ohio is no different.

According to a Zillow Rental Market report from March, Cleveland ranked third nationally out of fifty cities for the highest percent average rent increase in one year, sitting at 6.5%.

We’ll spend some time talking to affordable housing advocates and learn about what can be done to address the issue.

GUESTS:

- Deron Kintner, Principal, Flaherty & Collins

- Alex Pesta, Principal, City Architecture

- Khalil Seren, Mayor, Cleveland Heights

- Lauren Green-Hull, Associate Director, Fair Housing Contact Service in Akron

- Maria Smith, Supervising Attorney, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland