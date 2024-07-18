Ohio Senator JD Vance makes his first speech as Trump's VP pick at Republican National Convention

On Wednesday night, JD Vance introduced himself to a national audience, addressing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Ohio U.S. Senator was named as Donald Trump’s running mate earlier this week.

Vance, the first millennial to join a major party ticket, was initially a critic of Trump, but has since become an aggressive defender of the former president.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss what Vance had to say in his speech at the RNC. We’ll speak with national political reporters about how they think his being in the race will impact the campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and if it will have an impact on Ohio’s political landscape.

We will also continue to discuss how the events of the RNC this week play out in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump that occurred last weekend.

Later in the hour, we’ll discuss the Cleveland Guardians' year as we head into the back half of Major League Baseball's season. The team has exceeded expectations, holding onto first place in their division for most of the campaign up to this point.

The team gets back to playing Friday night after a few days off during the All-Star break, where they sent five players to the midsummer classic. That includes players like Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, who are in the front of the pack in several batting statistics.

Finally, we’ll talk to the hosts of the NPR podcast “Throughline,” which celebrates five years of production this summer. The show is part history lesson and part news update – often taking stories that are making the headlines and asking the question “how did we get here?”

Guests:

- Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, The University of Virginia Center for Politics

- Elex Michelson, Anchor and Host, "The Issue is"; Fox 11 Los Angeles

- Joe Posnanski, Sportswriter and Author, "The Baseball 100", "Why We Love Baseball"

- Rund Abdelfatah, Host and Producer, "Throughline"

- Ramtin Arablouei, Host and Producer, "Throughline"