Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Tri-C JazzFest takes the stage at Playhouse Square

By Drew Maziasz
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:17 PM EDT
JazzFest Outdoor.jpg
Ideastream Public Media
A photo from the Tri-C JazzFest in 2019.

This year marks the 45th year for the Tri-C JazzFest.

This year, the festival once again convenes at Playhouse Square, filling the various theaters with jazz players of international renown. The festival will close off Euclid Avenue to car traffic and a stage will be erected under the iconic chandelier in the district.

JazzNEOhost and producer Dan Polletta previewed the festival with “Sound of Ideas” host Jenny Hamel.

Guest:
Dan Polletta, JazzNEO host and producer

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
