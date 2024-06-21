Tri-C JazzFest takes the stage at Playhouse Square

This year marks the 45th year for the Tri-C JazzFest.

This year, the festival once again convenes at Playhouse Square, filling the various theaters with jazz players of international renown. The festival will close off Euclid Avenue to car traffic and a stage will be erected under the iconic chandelier in the district.

JazzNEOhost and producer Dan Polletta previewed the festival with “Sound of Ideas” host Jenny Hamel.

Guest:

Dan Polletta, JazzNEO host and producer

