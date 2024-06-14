Questions remain over week of Cleveland City Hall closures amid cyber threat | Reporters Roundtable

Cleveland City Hall was closed for two days earlier this week, and is now open only to employees but not the public, after what the city described as a weekend "cyber event."

What did it involve? Was any citizen data at risk? Is the threat contained? And what happens to those who relied on City Hall to do business? We don't have answers to any of that, as city officials simply made assurances that tech experts are on the case, providing no details.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik has pulled back the city's $400,000 offer to buy out a veteran deputy police chief. The mayor wanted to clear the way for diverse new blood. City Council had raised questions about the price tag.

Some state lawmakers, worried that property owners are getting socked with higher taxes, want to tap the breaks, limiting property tax increases to 4% per year with a constitutional amendment.

And there still is no suspect in the mass shooting in Akron that injured 27 people and killed one. The city and local nonprofits are pooling funds to assist victims.

We'll cover those stories and more on Friday's "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

Guests:

-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio