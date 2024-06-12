Cleveland City Hall is reopened after days-long closure — but some services still unavailable

Cleveland City Hall reopened its doors Wednesday after an unspecified cyber threat shuttered the government building for two days, but officials now say some services are still unavailable.

Late Tuesday, officials announced that City Hall would reopen the next day to all employees and the public with a delayed start at 11 a.m. But less than two hours after opening, the city said that building and housing services are not back online.

According to a social media post, the Department of Building and Housing can’t accept payment or process permits, rental registries or other applications.

On Tuesday, Ideastream spoke to many residents waiting to enter the locked building for such business, who said being unable to do so could cost them housing or jobs.

The city, which remains tight-lipped about the nature of what they’re calling a “cyber event” amid an ongoing investigation, advised the public to wait until further notice for any Building and Housing business.

Ideastream reached out to the city to learn if any other departments are also still affected, but has not yet received an answer.