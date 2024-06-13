Ohio's deadliest tornado tore through Lorain and Sandusky 100 years ago this month

One hundred years ago this month, on June 28, 1924, a tornado wreaked havoc on the coastal cities of Sandusky and Lorain.

That afternoon, a storm quickly formed in Sandusky Bay, and the subsequent tornado went on to become the deadliest tornado ever recorded in Ohio.

The vortex originally touched down in Sandusky, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, and killing eight people. The storm then moved across the lake before touching down again in Lorain, where an additional 72 people were killed.

That severe weather incident stands as a testament to not only how destructive weather can be, but how much our ability to predict and warn about storms has evolved in the last 100 years.

There was virtually no warning system in place in 1924, a far cry from the advanced radar technologies we use now to predict severe weather.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll spend the hour looking back at the 1924 Lorain-Sandusky tornado, what happened that day, and how much has changed in the last century regarding weather forecasting.

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Northern Ohio office will join us for that conversation, and will share more about current severe weather warning systems.

Guests:

- Richard Garuckas, Meteorologist, The National Weather Service