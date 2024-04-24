Turbulent weather puts Ohio on pace for potential tornado record season

The typical tornado season for Ohio usually begins on April 1. But this year, severe weather outbreaks, including tornadoes, have been impacting the state since late February.

On Feb. 28, forecasters confirmed eight tornadoes touched down in the southwest portion of the state near Dayton. That storm outbreak also spawned a tornado further east in Monroe County. In mid-March, a confirmed EF3 tornado touched down in Logan County in west-central Ohio killing three people. Last week, a tornado touched down in Windham Township in Portage County causing damage.

The pace of the severe weather has led to predictions the state may potentially set a record. Currently, the most tornadoes in a year for Ohio is 62 set in 1992.

But beyond the numbers, are questions about why we’re seeing such severe weather outbreaks so early in the year.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will talk with a climate scientist and a meteorologist about the turbulent weather and the impact a changing climate is having on Ohio.

Later, Democrats are looking for a method to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the Ohio ballot in November.

Currently, an existing state law requires parties to set their presidential candidates 90 days before the election. The deadline this year falls on Aug. 7. The hitch is that Biden will not be formally nominated by Democrats until the national convention which begins in Chicago on Aug. 19.

Democrats are confident Biden will be on the ballot, but the strategy to achieve that goal is still being worked on behind the scenes.

Finally, we'll end with a conversation with Nick Kostis. He’s the proprietor of Pickwick and Frolic and one of this year’s “Eight Over 80” honorees from Crain’s Cleveland Business.



Guests:

-Aaron Wilson, Ph.D., Ohio State University Extension Specialist and State Climatologist of Ohio

-Freddie Zeigler, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service, Cleveland Office

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Interim Provost, Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Nick Kostis, Propreitor, Pickwick & Frolic

