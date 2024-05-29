70 years after landmark decision, Brown v. Board still resonates with those impacted

On May 17, 1954, the United States Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision in the civil rights case, Brown v. Board of Education. The court in a unanimous decision ruled that the racial segregation of children in public schools violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The decision overturned the “separate but equal” doctrine that had been established as precedent in the 1896 case Plessy v. Ferguson.

Parents in Topeka, Kansas had sued on behalf of their children and called on the school district to reverse its racial segregation policy.

The case has been viewed as a catalyst in the wider civil rights movement. But the decision, in and of itself, did not lead to desegregation overnight and some have argued the work that started with Brown v. Board remains unfinished.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will talk about the impact and legacy of the Brown v. Board of Education decision including the perspective of a Cleveland woman who experienced first-hand the desegregation of public schools.

Later in the hour, we will talk to local author Richey Piiparinen about his new book, “Octopus Hunting.” Piiparinen is a former urban affairs researcher and is currently battling brain cancer. The book ‘s essays draw comparisons between the author’s battle against cancer and Cleveland’s battle for renewal.

Guests:

-Pam Brooks, Ph.D., Retired Professor of Africana Studies at Oberlin College

-Jackki Boyd, Retired educator, Experienced desegregation

-James Hardiman, Attorney, Civil Rights Activist

-Richey Piiparinen, Author, “Octopus Hunting”

-Liz Maugans, Illustrator, “Octopus Hunting”