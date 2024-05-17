Euclid officer’s death leads to grief and concerns about current climate for police | Reporters Roundtable

The city of Euclid is mourning the loss of a young police officer shot dead in the line of duty last weekend. Police say DeShawn Anthony Vaughn shot 23-year-old Officer Jacob Derbin when he responded to a domestic violence call Saturday night. Derbin was a first-year officer and due to be married in a few months.

Derbin's funeral will be held tomorrow and police and law enforcement officers from around the state and nation will be in attendance. There was a candlelight vigil in his honor last night in his hometown of Cuyahoga Heights. Vaughn died in a standoff Sunday night in Shaker Heights after police surrounded an apartment building he was in. The coroner says Vaughn died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ohio's K-12 schools will be required to develop policies to limit cellphone use by studentsunder a law signed by Governor Mike DeWine. The bill passed quickly through both chambers of the legislature after DeWine suggested the measure in his State of the State speech in April.

Recreational marijuana sales could begin by the middle of next month in Ohio, where voters approved a statute to make marijuana legal for adults in November. It became legal to grow at hme and to use marijuana immediately, but it's taken much longer to work out the framework for sales.

The Cleveland Browns are in negotiation mode, trying to get huge public subsidies for a renovated stadium on the lakefront or a new complex in Brook Park featuring a domed stadium. But the people who hold the public purse strings aren't reacting warmly.

The Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, has been talking to elected officials in Cuyahoga County and Columbus. They want the public to foot half the bill, which could add up to $500 million in public investment for a renovation or $1.2 billion for the dome.

The tax receipts in Ohio have come in below projections in four of the last five months. The Office of Budget and Management projected tax revenue at this point in the fiscal year would be 23-point-2 billion. We got about half that, which doesn't come as a big surprise to many since Ohio again cut state income taxes this year.

Case Western Reserve University is holding its commencement ceremonies this week. But student protesters who took part in recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus will not be allowed to participate. The university says it will also temporarily withhold degrees from students who took part in the encampment as it deals with a disciplinary process.

A Cincinnati-area Republican lawmaker has introduced a pair of bills relating to people living with HIV and AIDS. The bills seek to repeal existing laws that criminalize the failure to disclose one's HIV status.

We will discuss these stories and more from the week’s news on the “Reporters Roundtable.”

Guests:

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

