Euclid Police officer shot dead in 'ambush'

A Euclid Police officer was shot dead just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Euclid Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of E. 112th Street, according to the department. The officer's name has not been released. Police are searching for a suspect.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call when a suspect allegedly "ambushed" the officer with gunfire, the release said. It did not say how many times the officer was shot.

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who may be driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat with temporary plates in the rear window, the release said.

"The Euclid Police Department asks that you keep the fallen officer, his family, loved ones and our agency in your thoughts and prayers. Further details will be released in an appropriate manner," Euclid Police Capt. Mitch Houser wrote in the release.

