Cuyahoga County announces new violence prevention office

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne is forming an Office of Violence Prevention amid rising gun violence in the community, the leader announced in a news conference on Thursday.

Ronayne said crime historically increases when warmer weather arrives and more people spend time outside. The new office will address the root causes of violence.

"The office will bring community leaders, public health experts, youth advocates and safety partners together with one purpose — to stop violence before it starts in our community,” he said.

Ronayne also said he's looking for someone who will “understand that real safety comes from not just enforcement but from opportunity and connection" to lead the office.

Since the pandemic, violent crime has increased in cities across the nation, including in Cleveland. In 2022, Cuyahoga County had the highest rate of gun violence related homicides in the state, more than double Ohio's average.

Cuyahoga County Councilmember Michael Houser said the statistics are alarming.

“Last year alone, our medical examiner… reported 272 violent deaths involving firearms in our county,” he said. “Behind every number, there is a name, there is a story.”

East Cleveland Mayor Sandra Morgan said she and other communities in the county are working to give kids opportunities this summer to stay busy and safe, including at the newly-renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center, which reopened earlier this month.

“This is a place I think will also be a refuge and a blessing to intergenerational activities here,” she said. “Students… will enjoy all kinds of activities, everything from athletic programs, basketball camps, football camps… it’s a place for gathering and a place for comradery and fun for students, also for learning — there will be a number of classes held here.”

Morgan said she is also engaging with the business community to ensure they’re making the areas around their property safe and welcoming to people, especially youth.