‘Enrollment cliff’ creating financial pressures for colleges and universities

Colleges and universities, including those in Northeast Ohio, are struggling financially. While each institution is different, a common thread is there are fewer college-age students. It’s part of a trend that is referred to as an "enrollment or demographic cliff" and it’s impacting the bottom lines of higher education institutions.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame College in South Euclid closed its doors after more than a century citing in a release shrinking enrollment as a factor.

To begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will discuss the so-called "enrollment cliff" and what that means for not only institutions but also families and prospective students.

Then, we will get an update on what happens next for the campus of Notre Dame College from a South Euclid councilperson who is part of a group trying to still save the school. The college held its final commencement on May 4.

Later in the hour, Vinton Cerf is regarded as one of the “fathers of the internet.” He’s in Cleveland to deliver the convocation commencement address at Case Western Reserve University.

Plus, we will bring you ourcrowd-sourced-commencement speech for the Class of 2024delivered by Ideastream Public Media Executive Editor Mike McIntyre.



Guests:

-Eric Kelderman, Senior Writer, The Chronicle of Higher Education

-Justin Tisdale, Council Person-at-Large, South Euclid City Council

-Vinton Cerf, Vice President, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

