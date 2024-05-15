© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

‘Enrollment cliff’ creating financial pressures for colleges and universities

By Leigh Barr
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
An empty classroom.
hxdbzxy
/
Shutterstock
Colleges and universities are struggling financially and one of the factors often cited is an "enrollment cliff."

Colleges and universities, including those in Northeast Ohio, are struggling financially. While each institution is different, a common thread is there are fewer college-age students. It’s part of a trend that is referred to as an "enrollment or demographic cliff" and it’s impacting the bottom lines of higher education institutions.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame College in South Euclid closed its doors after more than a century citing in a release shrinking enrollment as a factor.

To begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will discuss the so-called "enrollment cliff" and what that means for not only institutions but also families and prospective students.

Then, we will get an update on what happens next for the campus of Notre Dame College from a South Euclid councilperson who is part of a group trying to still save the school. The college held its final commencement on May 4.

Later in the hour, Vinton Cerf is regarded as one of the “fathers of the internet.” He’s in Cleveland to deliver the convocation commencement address at Case Western Reserve University.

Plus, we will bring you ourcrowd-sourced-commencement speech for the Class of 2024delivered by Ideastream Public Media Executive Editor Mike McIntyre.
 

Guests:
-Eric Kelderman, Senior Writer, The Chronicle of Higher Education
-Justin Tisdale, Council Person-at-Large, South Euclid City Council
-Vinton Cerf, Vice President, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google
-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."
See stories by Leigh Barr
Related Content