Mike McIntyre's crowdsourced commencement speech for the Class of 2024

To the Class of 2024:

Everyone is looking for the keys to success. Here they are: Show up and take responsibility.

The key to success is to do what you say you will do.

Hard work is not a bad thing. Work hard and build your network — these two things will set you up for a successful career.

Remain humble, aware, compassionate and curious. Always remember that compassion trumps indifference in life.

Listen to the voice that's telling you to create something.

Always buy the concert tickets.

The world needs your hope and your passion. Chase your dreams, because they won't chase you.

Walk in doubt, step with confidence. Stay true to yourself and be authentic, the world has enough people trying to be someone they are not. Confidence comes from competence.

Develop a severe allergy to generalizations about generations — your own, and others’. Notice when things are nice. And when you feel like complaining about how bad the old folks messed everything up, remember they just got here too.

Don’t burn the boomers.

Try to think for yourself before using AI.

When faced with two choices, pick the one that scares you the most.

No matter what advice you receive to succeed, to triumph, to prosper, to thrive, remember to be kind. Just be nice.

The only person you're guaranteed to spend the rest of your life with is yourself. Treat yourself with love and kindness.

Buy yourself flowers.

There is no greater joy than loving someone even more than you love yourself. Find your own happiness, in yourself. Invest in yourself, learn to know your limits and worth, become your own best friend.

You’re entering a phase of life where all too often it’s all about you. Make sure to focus on others — not just yourself. Do something for someone you will never meet.

Say yes to as many things as you can. Except drugs.

Try to accomplish something each day. The first thing is making your bed when you get up. The little accomplishments add up to big accomplishments.

Expect nothing, earn everything.

Don’t think of mistakes as failures. You can always pivot. Fall apart on schedule. Since you, just like everyone else in the world, will never be perfect — know that every failure is an opportunity to grow. Stay strong and keep the faith. If it is not going to matter in five years, don't stress about it.

Life's like a Wi-Fi signal — sometimes you just need to reset to find a better connection.

Be a positive person and try to hang out with positive people. Not only do they get things done, they're way more fun.

If you’re going to marry someone, which I highly recommend (It’s great.), make sure you find someone with good taste in TV shows, because that’s the only thing you’ll do together. Especially if you have kids.

Ditch your smartphone for at least an hour a day. This especially applies to the bathroom.

In school, your success is often measured by how well you follow the instructions. At work, there are almost never instructions. It’s okay to say, “I don’t know.”

If you throw your mortarboard into the air and don’t catch it, you have to go to grad school so you can try again.

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. Give some of your money away. You’ll be richer for it. You’re never too young to start to build your financial future.

Time is the most valuable resource you have — be mindful of how and with whom you spend it, in work and in life.

Remember to call your mom.

Dream big, act boldly and never underestimate your potential. The world belongs to you and the only limits that exist are the ones you set for yourself! Keep aiming high, do things, go places. And when the time is right, drink beer!

Easy on the cheese. Sure, it’s tasty and all, but your gut really doesn’t need all that. I have two words for you, listen very closely: Greek yogurt.

The future is a foreign country. Learn the mindset of an immigrant.

Don’t rake your leaves, nature prefers it that way. Even if you get rich and live in Bratenahl and every lawn on the street looks like a golf course in early December, don’t rake them.

If you want to steal deep thoughts from famous people, pick Vonnegut.

If you’ve always wanted to try something, go for it. Nobody cares. You’re a grown up now.

Don’t be a dum-dum.