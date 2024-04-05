Cleveland events align for a busy weekend ahead of the total solar eclipse | Reporters Roundtable

Just as the sun, moon and Earth will align on April 8 for a rare total solar eclipse, events are lining up to make this a big weekend for Cleveland and the region.

The solar eclipse will take center stage on Monday. But before we get to that big event, thousands will flock to the city and others in the path of totality for festivities including Eclipse Fest at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Those fans will combine with basketball fans. The NCAA Women’s Final Four is the center of the sports universe with Iowa phenom, Caitlin Clark, playing here in Cleveland.

And the Cleveland International Film Festival is bringing movie lovers to Playhouse Square.

It will be busy.

Later in the show, Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, have floated the idea of building a new domed stadium in Brook Park. That idea has not gone over well with Cleveland leaders. Councilmember Brian Kazy this week raised the Modell Law as an option for the city to push back if the Brook Park plan were to move forward. The state law passed in 1996 came in response to then-Browns owner Art Modell moving the team to Baltimore.



Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has returned the Gaza cease-fire resolution to City Council without signing it. Council passed the resolution last week, after the United Nations Security Council passed its own cease-fire resolution which the United States declined to veto. The passage of the symbolic measure came after weeks of protests.

The Akron Police Department is operating without a chief. The city is in the process of finding a replacement for Steve Mylett who left earlier this year. The city said this week, it's moving ahead with an internal department search. Akron has cited a state law that the city says prevents it from searching outside the department for a new chief.

Guests:

-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Haley BeMiller, Political Reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

