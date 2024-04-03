Akron to move forward with internal police chief search despite Black elected officials' concerns

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik will only consider internal candidates for the city’s next police chief, despite a call from local Black elected officials to pause the search.

In a letter Wednesday, Malik wrote that he wants to hire a new chief as soon as he can – and until the city can pass a charter amendment, an internal search is the only option.

“While I had hoped to allow for external candidates, I don't believe the city is best served by waiting until the end of the year or longer to fill the Police Chief role,” Malik wrote. “My administration is seeking to prioritize public safety, and to ensure the Akron Police Department is effective and accountable.”

The city’s legal team has cited a state law that they say makes hiring candidates from outside the department unlawfuland punishable by removal from office.

The Ohio Revised Code Section 124.44 states: "No positions above the rank of patrol officer in the police department shall be filled by original appointment. Vacancies in positions above the rank of patrol officer in a police department shall be filled by promotion from among persons holding positions in a rank lower than the position to be filled."

Black Elected Officials of Summit County sent Malik a letter on March 27 calling on him to suspend the search in order to draw from a more diverse pool of candidates.

Malik plans to seek a charter amendment this November that would permit the city to do external searches in the future but said in his response he did not want to wait that long to hire a new chief.

BEOSC also asked him to seek advice from the state attorney general’s office.

Malik can’t do that, he said in his response.

“The Ohio Attorney General's office has very specific limitations regarding the types of entities they can provide advice to, and the office is not able to provide the city with legal advice that we can rely upon regarding our city charter,” Malik wrote. “We did seek outside legal counsel to verify the research and findings of our law department and that advice was consistent with the conclusions our team reached.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s website states they cannot provide opinions to “officers and employees of county, municipal, and other local governments.”

Akron’s internal search is based on rank – so if the city’s two highest-ranking officers, who are white, apply, no one else can be considered, Malik said.

APD has one Black captain, one Black lieutenant and eight Black sergeants among its more than 400 officer department.

"This means only 11% of the current department’s leadership is Black," the BEOSC letter states. "With the barriers in place, it would take 20-30 years for the department’s top leadership to become truly diverse. This calls for an immediate course correction."

Malik added in his letter that he hears the concern about the need for more diversity in the department and pointed out a few ways he is trying to tackle the issue, including hiring an employee focused on recruitment and retention and eventually allowing for lateral hiring in the department.

Currently, all new hires are entry-level, Malik said.