Ohio voters tend to skip judicial races on their ballot. A new voter guide hopes to change that

Becoming informed about which judges to vote for takes some time and research, and a majority of Ohioans have admitted to leaving that section blank on the ballot, according to the Ohio Judicial Elections Survey.

The Marshall Project also found that in the 2020 general election, about one-third of people in Cuyahoga County skipped voting for judges who hear felony cases, and the reason given was a lack of information.

Recently, The Marshall Project and Signal Cleveland collaborated on a voter guide that's user-friendly and accessible about not only the candidates on this year's primary ballots, but also answers common questions about the court system, like how does someone become a judge, and what do the different courts do?

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll explore these questions and the guide with Rachel Dissell, community and special projects editor for both nonprofit newsrooms.

Later, for less than a decade, a dark, dingy club that only held about 300 people played host to some now legendary acts of the 1960s.

La Cave, an unassuming coffee house at East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue got its start hosting folk musicians like Buffy Saint Marie and Phil Ochs. However, as the decade wore on, the nation transformed and rock music took over. The venue started showcasing musicians like Jeff Beck, The Velvet Underground, Blood Sweat and Tears, and Neil Young.

Steve Traina, a longtime radio host here in Northeast Ohio, chronicles the rise and fall of La Cave in a new book. He recently sat down with "Sound of Ideas" Coordinating Producer Drew Maziasz.

Guests:

-Rachel Dissell, Community and Special Projects Editor, The Marshall Project & Signal Cleveland

-Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Sound of Ideas, Ideastream Public Media

-Steve Traina, Author, "La Cave: Cleveland's Legendary Music Club and the '60's Folk-to-Rock Revolution"