A voter guide to Ohio's March 19 primary election

This voter guide can help you to navigate the March 19, 2024, primary election. Click on any item below to find what you're looking for:



Am I registered to vote?

Deadline to register to vote: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Boards of elections will be open until 9 p.m. that evening for in-person registration.

Check here to see if you are registered, and if not, register online here.

If you register or update your information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.



When is early voting?

To vote early in person, be sure to bring an acceptable photo ID.



Wednesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 - Friday, March 1: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, March 4 - Friday, March 8: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, March 11: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday: March 13 - Friday, March 15: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: 1 - 5 p.m.

There is no early in-person voting on Monday, March 18.

You can find your early voting polling location by going to this Ohio map and clicking on the county you live in. Most early voting sites are at your county's board of elections office.



How to vote by mail

Use this form to request an absentee ballot

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Tuesday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. Applications must be received by your county board of elections by this time.

Absentee ballots can be mailed starting the first day of early voting on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

See a sample of your ballot.



Returning your vote-by-mail ballot

Deadline to mail your ballot: must be postmarked by Monday, March 18 and received by your county board of elections by Saturday, March 23, 2024.

and received by your county board of elections by Saturday, March 23, 2024. Deadline to deposit your ballot at a drop box: Election Day, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. Each county has one ballot drop box located at the county board of elections office.

Voters must return their absentee ballots to the board of elections in the county in which they are registered.

Track the status of your absentee ballot by choosing your county from this map.

If you believe your ballot may have been lost in the mail, contact your county board of elections. The board can mark an already-mailed absentee ballot as void and send a new one.



Do I need an ID to vote?

To request an absentee ballot, identification such as a social security number, driver’s license number or copy of a U.S. passport is required. Find the full list of ID options on the ballot application form.

A photo ID is required for in-person voting. Check the entire list of acceptable IDs.

If you do not bring an acceptable form of ID, or if your eligibility is in question because you moved or changed your name but didn't update your registration, you can still vote using a provisional ballot.

Voting provisionally means election officials need to double check your eligibility. To do so, you must visit your county's board of elections by Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. to provide identification so your vote can be counted in the final election totals.



Options for voters with disabilities

Any Ohio voter with a qualifying disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act can request an absentee ballot to complete through the accessible absentee voting system.

For in-person voting, all polling places must have at least one accessible voting machine available for people with disabilities, such as visually impaired voters, according to federal law.

Voters who would rather not use the machine can also bring a friend or family member with them to read the ballot or request assistance from a bipartisan team of poll workers.



Voting from the hospital

If you or your minor child are in the hospital on Election Day, you can still vote.

Submit this request form to the board of elections of the county where you live by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

Two representatives of the board of elections may deliver the ballot to you, wait while you mark the ballot and return your completed ballot to the board office.

What's on my ballot?

To see what's on your ballot, follow the link for the county you live in and enter your address on the local board of elections’ website:



Don't see your county listed? Find it here.

