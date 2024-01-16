Cleveland Community Police Commission wants more oversight over police policy

The Cleveland Community Police Commission is taking a big step in asserting its authority over the city's police department, as it was created to do with the passage of Issue 24 more than two years ago. The city charter says the CPC has the "final authority over police policies, procedures and training regimens."

The commission passed a motion in December to restrict the issuance of police policies, otherwise called General Police Orders or GPOs, by the Cleveland Division of Police.

The motion set an end of February deadline for the commission to create a process for final approval of police policies, after which, no new policies would go into effect without approval from the commission.

But there has been some disagreement among some commission members and from the mayor's office about how it can proceed.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear an update the Cleveland Community Police Commission proceedings from two of its members.

And, we'll talk to the head of CAIR-Ohio about Northeast Ohioans who recently traveled to DC to march in support of Palestinians.

Later in this hour, we'll learn about longtime Cleveland Orchestra director Franz Welser-Möst's plan to step down in 2027.

Guests:

-Faten Odeh, Executive Director, CAIR-Ohio

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Piet Van Lier, Member, Cleveland Community Police Commission

-Teri Wang, Member, Cleveland Community Police Commission

-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Franz Welzer Most, Music Director, The Cleveland Orchestra