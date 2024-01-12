Northeast Ohio sports reporters weigh in on Browns making the NFL playoffs

The National Football League playoffs begin this weekend and improbably the Browns are in as a wildcard and the number-5 seed. Cleveland will travel to Houston for a Saturday rematch against the Texans.

This is just the third time since the Browns returned to the league in 1999 that the team has scored a playoff berth.

That this team is even still playing after a season riddled with injuries speaks to its resilience. The Browns are being led by a veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco who spent much of the season on his couch, watching the games like everyone else and hoping a team would call. The Browns did just that when starting quarterback DeShaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in November.

On Jan. 10 we spoke to two local sports reporters about the Browns season and the playoffs.

Guests:

-Joe Scalzo, Sports Business Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

-Marla Ridenour, Former Sports Columnist, Akron Beacon Journal

