Sound of Ideas
Northeast Ohio sports reporters weigh in on Browns making the NFL playoffs

Published January 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

The National Football League playoffs begin this weekend and improbably the Browns are in as a wildcard and the number-5 seed. Cleveland will travel to Houston for a Saturday rematch against the Texans.

This is just the third time since the Browns returned to the league in 1999 that the team has scored a playoff berth.

That this team is even still playing after a season riddled with injuries speaks to its resilience. The Browns are being led by a veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco who spent much of the season on his couch, watching the games like everyone else and hoping a team would call. The Browns did just that when starting quarterback DeShaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in November.

On Jan. 10 we spoke to two local sports reporters about the Browns season and the playoffs.

Guests:
-Joe Scalzo, Sports Business Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business
-Marla Ridenour, Former Sports Columnist, Akron Beacon Journal

