Grand jury declines to indict Trumbull County woman charged after miscarriage | Reporters Roundtable

A grand jury in Trumbull County declined to indict a Warren woman who faced charges after having a miscarriage at home at 22 weeks into her pregnancy. The pregnancy loss followed a series of visits to her doctor and the hospital.

Prosecutors had charged 34-year-old Brittany Watts with felony abuse of a corpse, but the grand jury didn't agree.

The case captured national attention and begins this week’s discussion of hews topics on the Reporters Roundtable.

On Wednesday, Republican members of the Ohio House voted 65-28 to override Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on Ohio House Bill 68. The bill includes both the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation Act and the Save Women's Sports Act. The bill would ban gender-affirming health care for minors and ban transgender female athletes from playing girls' and women's sports teams at all levels of education in Ohio.

The Bibb administration introduced legislation this week that would create a tax increment financing district or TIF for downtown. The goal is to use money from the TIF, dubbed "Shore to Core," to fund development along Cleveland's river and lakefronts, including a pedestrian land bridge spanning the Shoreway. The TIF would take future property tax increases over the next 30 years and put that money toward the waterfront development projects.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik has an important decision to make. Who will be the city's next police chief? Previous Chief Stephen Mylett retired at the end of the year, allowing the new mayor to choose his own person to head safety forces. To help him make the decision, Malik is asking for community input.

Ohio's new parental consent law concerning social media accounts for children younger than 16 was to go into effect next week, but now it's on hold. Federal judge Algernon Marbley issued a temporary order that will be in effect until at least Feb. 7.

The state of Ohio is giving Cleveland a grant of $10 million to bring affordable internet to city residents. The governor and Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement at Digital C's office here in Cleveland. The money comes from Broadband Ohio, part of the Ohio Department of Development.



Guests:

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Ken Schneck, Editor, The Buckeye Flame

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV