Survey finds people are confused over how much and when to tip

In the U.S., the standard is to tip around 20% when dining at a restaurant, but a growing number of services are also asking for tips — like picking up takeout, grabbing a coffee, or getting a tattoo.

That's thanks in part to more businesses using payment apps like Square and Toast at checkout, that make it simple for businesses that didn't ordinarily ask for tips to now do so.

Tipping has been one custom where there are no rules and regulations, just guidelines.

And it can be stressful for many, including gig workers who have little control over the apps they use to provide services like rideshare, food delivery, pet-sitting or home improvement and maintenance.

"You are at the mercy of the app, you're at the mercy of technology, you're at the mercy of people who are kind of controlling these systems," says Shawan, a rideshare driver from Canton.

A new survey by the Pew Research Center found 72% of U.S. adults said they saw an increase in the number of places expecting tips compared to five years ago. But only about a third said it’s easy to know whether or how much to tip for different services.

In case you missed it: in early December on the "Sound of Ideas," we spent the show talking about tipping with reporters and an etiquette expert, and we thought it deserved another listen on Thursday's program.

Also, this hour, Cleveland native Jim Sweeney is a former longtime reporter with the Plain Dealer, and recently released a book tackling interesting questions about the city. It’s called, “What’s the Deal with Dead Man’s Curve? And Other Really Good Questions About Cleveland.” We’ll hear Sweeney talk about his new book with Ideastream Public Media Executive Editor Mike McIntyre.

Guests:

- Lisa Mirza Grotts, Certified Etiquette Expert

- Drew DeSilver, Senior Writer, Pew Research Center

- Ann Carrns, Contributing Writer, The New York Times

- Jim Sweeney, Author, "What's the Deal with Dead Man's Curve?"

- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media