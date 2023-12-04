© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Have tips reached a tipping point? Survey finds more negative feelings about increase in tip requests

By Jay Shah
Published December 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
White woman's hand placing folded twenty dollar bill in a glass jar with brown cardboard tag marked "Tips" in black marker
New Africa
/
Shutterstock

In the U.S., the standard is to tip around 20% when dining at a restaurant, but a growing number of services are also asking for tips — like picking up takeout, grabbing a coffee, or getting a tattoo. That's thanks in part to more businesses using payment apps like Square and Toast at check out, that make it simple for businesses that didn't ordinarily ask for tips to now do so.

Tipping has been one custom where there are no rules and regulation, just guidelines. And it can be stressful for many.

A new survey by the Pew Research Center found 72% of U.S. adults said they saw an increase in the number of places expecting tips compared to five years ago. But only about a third said its easy to know whether or how much to tip for different services.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll spend the hour talking about tipping — free of charge — with reporters and an etiquette expert.

Guests:
- Lisa Mirza Grotts, Certified Etiquette Expert
- Drew DeSilver, Senior Writer, Pew Research Center
- Ann Carrns, Contributing Writer, The New York Times

