Partnership creates Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund

Five years ago, Cleveland became the fourth city in the country to pass Right to Counsel legislation. Cleveland’s program provides eligible low-income families legal representation when facing eviction.

Prior to Right to Counsel launching in July 2020, court data found only 1 to 2% of all tenants were represented by an attorney in court. But an analysis found by last year, almost 80% of all eligible households facing eviction were represented by Legal Aid.

Now, the Rocket Community Fund, which is the nonprofit charitable arm of Rocket Mortgage, and the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland have announced a $1.25 million, five-year investment to create the Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund, that will continue to support and strengthen the Right to Counsel work . According to a media release from Legal Aid, the partnership will tackle housing instability by providing legal help, advocacy and emergency rental assistance.

Guests:

- Colleen Cotter, Executive Director, Legal Aid Society of Cleveland

- Laura Grannemann, Executive Director, Rocket Community Fund

