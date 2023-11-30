© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Workforce reports analyze talents gaps and gig economy impact in Northeast Ohio

By Drew Maziasz
Published November 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
A post-it note with the words "Future Ready Workforce" written on it, and a hand expanding on that idea with other notes.
Celia Ong
/
Shutterstock
Northeast Ohio's workforce continues to shift following the pandemic, and adjusts to new industry trends.

For seven years, Team NEO has been releasing reports that analyze trends in Northeast Ohio’s workforce. They’ve also spent time specifically digging into the region’s talent gap; what industries are in need of workers.

A new report out last month, “Beyond the Status Quo,” part of their “Aligning Opportunities” series of reports looked at how industry trends have played out in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings hold firm that a talent gap in the region remains, but some industries are seeing improvement.

Areas like information technology and healthcare see the biggest talent needs.

The report also looked at how communities of color, disabled populations, and women make up the workforce.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll do a deep dive into Team NEO’s new report, as well as another that was released by Cuyahoga Community College.

Tri-C’s report “The Gig Workforce isn’t just Delivering Dinner” provides analysis of how much freelance, or gig workers are impacting the economy in our region.

The report also looks at how institutions, like community colleges, can educate and get workers prepared to better embrace the “gig economy”.

GUESTS:
- Michael Baston, Ed.D., J.D., President, Cuyahoga Community College
- Jacob Duritsky, Vice President of Strategy & Research,Team NEO

