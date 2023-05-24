© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Cuyahoga Community College aims to close Northeast Ohio’s workforce gap

By Leigh Barr
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
a photo of Tri-C
Cuyahoga Community College
/
Instagram
Cuyahoga Community College campus.

How can Northeast Ohio fill the gaps in its workforce?

The key to meeting workforce demands, experts such as those at Team NEO say, is in getting more people who are already in Northeast Ohio trained and into the workforce. That includes developing workers from underrepresented groups such as people of color and women.

Cuyahoga Community College has launched the largest campaign in the university’s 60-year history called Skills to Succeed. The campaign aims to tap overlooked talent in the region, get those workers the training needed and connect them to employers where in-demand jobs are going unfilled.

Later in the hour, Cleveland is home to three large health systems and has a global reputation for world class health care. Yet the city has a Black infant mortality rate that is one of the highest in the nation. We explore the disconnect in this week's episode of our podcast, Living for We. This week, two Black women doctors discuss why the risk to Black mothers and babies is so much greater and the need for more Black doctors. Living for We, draws its inspiration from a 2020 study from CityLab of Pittsburgh that ranked Cleveland dead last in terms of livability for Black women.

Guests:
-Michael A. Baston, Ed.D., President, Cuyahoga Community College
-Megan O'Bryan, President, Tri-C Foundation
-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director for Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media, Host
-Carla Harwell, MD, Medical Director, Otis Moss Jr. Health Center, University Hospitals
-Linda Bradley, MD, The Cleveland Clinic
-Jazmin Long, CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities
-Bethany Studenic, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions
-Chinenye Nkemere, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions

Tags
The Sound of Ideas workforce developmentworkforce shortage
Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a producer for Ideastream Public Media's the “Sound of Ideas” and the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”
See stories by Leigh Barr
Related Content