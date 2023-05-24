Cuyahoga Community College aims to close Northeast Ohio’s workforce gap

How can Northeast Ohio fill the gaps in its workforce?

The key to meeting workforce demands, experts such as those at Team NEO say, is in getting more people who are already in Northeast Ohio trained and into the workforce. That includes developing workers from underrepresented groups such as people of color and women.

Cuyahoga Community College has launched the largest campaign in the university’s 60-year history called Skills to Succeed. The campaign aims to tap overlooked talent in the region, get those workers the training needed and connect them to employers where in-demand jobs are going unfilled.

Later in the hour, Cleveland is home to three large health systems and has a global reputation for world class health care. Yet the city has a Black infant mortality rate that is one of the highest in the nation. We explore the disconnect in this week's episode of our podcast, Living for We. This week, two Black women doctors discuss why the risk to Black mothers and babies is so much greater and the need for more Black doctors. Living for We, draws its inspiration from a 2020 study from CityLab of Pittsburgh that ranked Cleveland dead last in terms of livability for Black women.

Guests:

-Michael A. Baston, Ed.D., President, Cuyahoga Community College

-Megan O'Bryan, President, Tri-C Foundation

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director for Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media, Host

-Carla Harwell, MD, Medical Director, Otis Moss Jr. Health Center, University Hospitals

-Linda Bradley, MD, The Cleveland Clinic

-Jazmin Long, CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities

-Bethany Studenic, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions

-Chinenye Nkemere, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions

