Medworks puts on free dental clinic in Cleveland this weekend

Ohio is facing a shortage of dentists. A recent report indicated that in some rural counties there could be just two dentists to serve an entire population.

Other barriers to care include transportation, and insurance. Not every health plan includes dental coverage, that includes patients on Medicare.

Education is another hurdler with some unaware of recommendations to see a dentist every year. Poor dental hygiene can lead to a host of other problems for people's physical and mental health.

On Thursday’s “Sound of ideas” we spoke to Dr. Sam Taylor of Taylor Dental in Twinsburg. He is one of the volunteers for this weekend’s dental clinic.

This is the fifth annual MedWorks clinic and it is expected that hundreds will turn out for the dental care.

Clinic Details



November 17 & 18

Huntington Convention Center

300 Lakeside Ave. E

Cleveland

Doors open at 7 a.m.

No ID or insurance required

First-come first-served basis

Clinic closes when capacity is reached

Guests:

Sam Taylor, DDS, Taylor Dental

