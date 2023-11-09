Proponents of Issue 2 will now have to carve a path forward for legal marijuana in Ohio

On Tuesday, Ohioans voted to legalize recreational marijuana, becoming the 24th state to legalize and regulate the growing, manufacturing, testing and sale of pot for any reason to adults 21 and over.

The ballot issue passed 57% to 43%, and the potential revenue for the state sits somewhere in the range of $218 million to over $400 million a year.

However, Republican legislative leaders in Ohio have suggested that the law is likely to change.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the passage of Issue 2 and what the landscape for recreational marijuana in Ohio looks like going forward.

We’ll be joined by Megan Henry, a Reporter for the Ohio Capitol Journal who’s been covering the issue, as well as Tom Haren, a lawyer who’s been involved with the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

Also in the program, we’ll discuss a new anthology of veteran’s writings recently published by Literary Cleveland.

“Celebrating Service: 2023 Veterans' Voices Anthology” is a mix of essays and poetry in which veterans reflect on their service, and in some ways, process the tougher experiences they’ve gone through in combat. The anthology stems from one of Literary Cleveland’s writing workshops, where everyday citizens tell their stories on the page.

We’ll hear from some of the veteran contributors, as well as a representative from the Northeast Ohio VA about how writing can be a helpful tool for mental health.

Finally, we’ll bring you a conversation with actor and author Henry Winkler.

He became a household name playing the Fonz on the TV show, “Happy Days.” Winkler has a new book out, “Being Henry,” and will be in Northeast Ohio this week.