Ideastream Public Media and WEWS News 5 Cleveland hold Issue 2 discussion

One week from today, voters in Ohio will once again be voting on the potential to legalize marijuana in the state.

The citizen-initiated statute would legalize use, cultivation, processing, possession and growth of marijuana for adults 21 and above and would make Ohio the 24th state to legalize.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we hear from proponents and opponents of Issue 2.

Those in favor and opposed to Issue 2 were part of a discussion organized by WEWS News 5 Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media. It was moderated by Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and News 5 Reporter Jonathan Walsh.

That discussion was part of a larger series from News 5 that also looked at how the marijuana industry in Michigan could be seen as an example of what might happen here in Ohio.

Also in store this hour is a conversation with the head of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park as well as a program director from the National Parks Foundation.

Hundreds of individuals involved with the National Parks were just in Northeast Ohio for an annual meeting. They met to discuss the future of the parks, how to improve access and equity, and how Cuyahoga Valley National Park fits into that unique landscape of public lands.

Finally, just in time for Halloween our Kabir Bhatia reports on “Helltown.” A mysterious location in the National Park that’s long been the subject of creepy myths and fantastic legends.

GUESTS:

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

- Jonathan Walsh, Reporter, WEWS News 5 Cleveland

- Tom Haren, Spokesperson, Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

- Michelle Simakis, Editor, Cannabis Business Times

- Bill Schuck, Former Member, Ohio House of Representatives

- Gary Wolskie, Ohio President, Fraternal Order of Police

- Deb Yandala, Chief Executive Officer, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

- Lise Aangeenbrug, Chief Program Officer, National Parks Foundation

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media