Ideastream series which tells the story of individuals living with autism

Ideastream's "Sound of Us" aims to tell the stories of Northeast Ohioans through their own voices.

Over the years, this series has shared the stories of the region's LGBTQ+ youth, immigrants and refugees settling in Northeast Ohio, and most recently shared a collection of stories from seniors living in Parma.

Last month the newest "Sound of Us" series, "Living on the Spectrum launched and it shares stories of people on the autism spectrum.

These stories ranged from sharing the experiences of dealing with light and sound sensitivity, to a subject who is on a “double rainbow” journey as a transgender and autistic individual.

To kick off Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas” we'll wrap up this latest Sound of Us "Living on the Spectrum" series and have a larger discussion about the perceptions and understanding around the autism spectrum.

We’ll hear from some of the reporters who worked on the series, one of the subjects who was interviewed, and a representative from Milestones Autism Resources.

Later in the hour, we’ll once again look back at the train derailment that occurred in East Palestine eight months ago.

The spillage and explosion from the derailment contaminated the air, water, and soil in the community but even after officials from the federal and state Environmental Protection Agency declared the area safe for habitation, some residents still have major concerns.

We’ll be joined by two reporters who have spent the last several months covering that story.

GUESTS:

- Justin Glanville, Senior Producer of Community Storytelling, Ideastream Public Media

- Ygal Kaufman, Multiple Media Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Autumn Ziemba McKenzie, Community Relations Manager, Milestones Autism Resources

- Nikki Montgomery, Program and Communications Manager, Family Voices; "Sound of Us" Subject

- Trey Kay, Host, "Us and Them", West Virginia Public Broadcasting

- Laura Harbert Allen, Freelance Reporter