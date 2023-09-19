Employers are making a new push to get workers back into the office

For the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020 office occupancy across 10 major U.S. cities grew to over 50%.

Those numbers illustrate a sea-change in working conditions and a push by employers to get their workers back to their long vacant desks.

Some of the world's biggest companies are implementing new return to work policies like Disney requiring workers back 4 days a week. Even Zoom, yes the company that became a household name during the pandemic, is requiring many of its 7,400 employees to start showing up at the office.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss how companies are implementing new return to office policies, what’s working, and how employees are adjusting.

We’ll look at what global return to office trends are with a reporter from Bloomberg, and drill down to what’s happening in Northeast Ohio with some local experts.

But with a new covid strain causing cases to tick up as we enter fall, will those new policies be short lived, and will we see workers back in their home offices?

Also on the program we’ll learn about Cleveland’s first “dry bar,” Verbena: Free Spirited Shoppe.

Owner Molly Cheraso will join us to talk about how Verbena started as a series of pop-ups across the city, and transformed into a brick-and-mortar storefront. Plus, we’ll learn more about what a “dry bar” is and the rise in popularity of non-alcoholic drinks.

GUESTS:

- Michael Goldberg, Executive Director, The Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, Associate Professor of Design and Innovation, Case Western Reserve University

- Jill Turski, Regional Director, Robert Half International

- Matthew Boyle, Senior Reporter, Bloomberg

- Molly Cheraso, Owner, Verbena: Free Spirited Shoppe

