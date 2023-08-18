Amendment proposes to overhaul redistricting in Ohio again

On the heels of voters striking down Issue 1, the proposal to make it harder for citizens to pass amendments to the state constitution, another amendment battle is taking shape and in the beginning stages.

A group called Citizens Not Politicians is behind a proposed amendment campaign. It wants voters to approve an amendment that would take the power to draw state legislative and congressional district maps away from lawmakers and put that power in the hands of citizens. The group, which includes retired Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, says it is aiming for the November 2024 ballot.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol received word this week that it got the required signatures needed to put an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana on the November ballot. The first attempt at signature gathering fell 679 short, but the group went back to work during the 10-day so-called cure period. They cleared the bar by thousands.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tasked with helping Cleveland combat a summer spike in violent crime targeted parts of the East Side of the the city this week. The surge netted 20 felony arrests, 57 traffic stops the seizure of drugs and firearms. Murders and armed robberies are up this summer, and car thefts have doubled in the past year.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to end the E-check requirements for drivers in seven Northeast Ohio counties, claiming it's based on outdated pollution standards. The Environmental Protection Agency says not so fast.

Guests:

=Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

=Ken Schneck, Editor, The Buckeye Flame

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

For More Information:

PorchROKR 2023

