Can Cleveland's newest lakefront proposal succeed where others have fallen short?

Developers and public officials in Cleveland have proposed improvements to the city’s lakefront numerous times over the decades with little movement.

The region boasts several attractions along the downtown lakefront, including the Cleveland Browns stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. But there has never been a safe and efficient way for pedestrians to get to those attractions from the rest of downtown.

A recent proposal, which includes a pedestrian land bridge, comes on the heels of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's idea to form a new non-profit specifically designed to shepherd lakefront improvement and development.

On Monday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the new plan and how it might, or might not, differ from plans of the past.

We’ll also look back at the toxic train derailment in East Palestine which occurred six months ago.

Ideastream Public Media Reporter Abigail Bottar will join us to talk about what’s happened in the last six months, and what work still needs to be done.

Then, we’ll hear from a long time resident of East Palestine who says some are experiencing health problems because of the derailment.

Guests:

- Justin Bibb, Mayor, City of Cleveland

- Steven Litt, Art and Architecture Critic, The Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com

- Lisa Switkin, Senior Principal, James Corner Field Operations

- Abigail Bottar, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Eric Cozza, East Palestine Resident

