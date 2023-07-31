Ohio could see major electric vehicle investment

Ohio has historically had the second largest automotive industry infrastructure in the country. Over the past several decades however, many of those auto related manufacturing jobs have disappeared.

But a new report from Team NEO, a non-profit economic development organization, points to the potential for massive growth in Northeast Ohio related to the auto industry.

That growth comes in the emerging industry of electric vehicles.

The state appears poised to capitalize on some of that potential, recently announcing the construction of 27 new EV charging stations. That announcement comes on the heels of several other investments, like Honda building components for EV batteries.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the emerging EV market and the potential impact on Northeast Ohio. We'll hear officials with Team NEO share their findings from the report. Plus, we'll discuss how the EV strategy plays into the larger desire for cleaner energy in Ohio.

Also in the program, we’ll look back at the history of the professional wrestling industry in Cleveland. There have been several independent wrestling federations over the decades, ranging in popularity. We’ll talk to a long-time wrestling journalist, photographer, and fan about the sport.

GUESTS:

- Tom Bullock, Member At Large, Lakewood City Council

- Jacob Duritzsky, Vice President of Strategy and Research, Team NEO

- Mindy McLaughlin, Managing Director of Global Business Development, Team NEO

- Ygal Kaufman, Multiple Media Journalist, Ideastream Public Media

- Bob Palmer, Former Wrestling Journalist and Photographer