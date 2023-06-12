Ohio Senate Bill 83 is the latest in discourse over free speech on college campuses

Ohio Senate Bill 83, also called the Enact Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act, is making its way through the Statehouse.

The bill takes aim at several issues on publicly-funded college and university campuses.

Issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion training, the teaching of intellectually-controversial concepts, requiring a U.S. history course to be taught with a very specific reading list, and banning faculty and staff strikes and collective bargaining.

The bill is just another example of the culture wars between two ideological poles being fought in the classroom, not just here in Ohio, but nationwide.

34 anti-DEI bills have been introduced in 20 states across the country, according to a bill-tracking project by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

On Monday's “Sound of Ideas," we’ll look at some of the details surrounding SB83, and how it helps illustrate the larger fight over free speech at higher education institutions.

Later in this hour, Ideastream Education Reporter Conor Morris discusses a new study that finds that students who use private school vouchers in Ohio are coming from wealthier families.

Finally, “Today from The Ohio Newsroom” launches this week on public radio stations across the state. We’ll discuss the details of that offering with Clare Roth, managing Editor of The Ohio Newsroom.

GUESTS:

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Adrienne Lu, Senior Reporter, The Chronicle of Higher Education

- Clare Roth, Managing Editor, The Ohio Newsroom