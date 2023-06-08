Cleveland Legal Collaborative aims to address 'justice gap'

Fans of crime shows like "Law & Order" likely know that defendants in criminal proceedings have a right to an attorney, even if they can't afford one. But it's not the same on the civil side of the law.

Yet, civil legal issues related to jobs, housing and family are common for lower-income households, and not everyone qualifies for free legal aid. About 3 in 4 low-income households experienced one or more civil problems in the past year, according to a 2022 study by the Legal Services Corporation. The study also found this population went without legal help for 92% of its civil problems, with half of respondents citing cost as a reason why.

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association is hoping to address this so-called "justice gap," by launching the Cleveland Legal Collaborative. It's a new initiative to provide legal services at a reduced or pro bono rate to this unmet group. We'll start Thursday's show by talking to some of the legal minds behind this program.

Later in this hour, we'll meet a 94-year-old German immigrant, who shared his story in the latest "Sound of Us" series focusing on seniors in Parma.

And, we'll talk to Ideastream's Kabir Bhatia about going behind the scenes of the PBS "Antiques Roadshow" taping this week in Akron.

Guests:

-Rick Manoloff, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs

-Chavone Nash, Community & Pro Bono Services Specialist, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

-Kari Burns, Chief Strategy Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

-Ygal Kaufman, Multiple Media Journalist, Ideastream Public Media

-Afred Schroeder, Sound of Us participant

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

