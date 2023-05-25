Parma seniors share personal stories through new 'Sound of Us' series

For several years now, Ideastream's “Sound of Us” series has told the stories of everyday Ohioans through their own voices.

The series has dug into topics such as poetry from formerly incarcerated individuals, stories about acceptance from young people in the LGBTQ+ community, and most recently the stories of immigrants and refugees who have recently settled Northeast Ohio.

The newest collection of stories from the 'Sound of Us' are those of senior citizens who all frequent an activities center in Parma.

Ideastream reporters and producers met with these older adults, and recorded their stories. Everything from surviving World War II in Europe, to coming out as transgender later in life and even maintaining romantic relationships into their 90s.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas” we'll kick off this latest series by hearing the first story - which deals with one woman's yearning to serve in the US military.

Later in the hour, we’ll hear from a professor from Oberlin College, whose new book looks at how personal artifacts and amulets played a role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Finally, the next installment in our "Read With Us" series.

GUESTS:

- Justin Glanville, Senior Producer - Community Storytelling

- Linda Pike, "Sound of Us" storyteller

- Matthew Francis Rarey, Associate Professor, Oberlin College; Author, "Insignificant Things"

- Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media