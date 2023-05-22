City of Cleveland says speed table pilot program succeeds in slowing down drivers

Last summer, the city of Cleveland launched a pilot program aimed at reducing speeds on some of the city’s residential streets. The traffic calming measures that were installed are called speed tables.

They are temporary installations, which are heavy duty elevated platforms, much like a speed bump, that are big enough to significantly slow down a driver.

The pilot project to install the ten tables was announced in June, and the tables were installed in August.

Those measures are part of larger mission by the Bibb administration to address pedestrian and traffic safety.

Just last week, the city of Cleveland released the results of the pilot program and found that the speed tables are working in slowing down drivers.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss this speed table pilot program, the results of the last 12 months, and learn what happen going forward in terms of Cleveland’s traffic calming efforts.

Later in this hour, we'll bring you a conversation with Ann Fisher, the longtime journalist and radio show host who is retiring on May 26. Fisher has hosted “All Sides With Ann Fisher” on WOSU since 2009.

We will also hear a conversation with two of the judges of NPR's "Tiny Desk Contest." They spoke about the process of picking a winning artist.

And we will reflect on the complicated legacy of Browns Hall of Fame great, Jim Brown, who died Friday at the age of 87. Brown is widely considered one of the all-time greats in football history and regarded as the best running back to have played the game. His records set on the football field helped to break barriers off of it. His post-football career took him to Hollywood and action movies but accusations of abuse against women tarnished his reputation.

GUESTS:

- Calley Mersmann, Senior Strategist of Transit and Mobility, the City of Cleveland

- Ann Fisher, Host of All Sides With Ann Fisher

- Bob Boilen, Creator and Producer, The Tiny Desk Concert Series

- Bobby Carter, Producer and Judge, The Tiny Desk Concert Series

-Joe Posnanski, Author, Sports Journalist, Columnist, JoeBlogs

